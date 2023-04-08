HPTNWS-04-08-23 FEDEX.jpg

Aerial photo from Piedmont Triad Airport Authority shows FedEx Corp. hub at airport. FedEx announced its plans for the mid-Atlantic cargo hub on April 13, 1998.

 SPECIAL | HPE

GUILFORD COUNTY — Elected leaders and business recruiters in the Piedmont Triad delivered big time 25 years ago.

On April 13, 1998, FedEx Corp. announced that it would build a national cargo hub at Piedmont Triad International Airport, promising to transform the area economy.

