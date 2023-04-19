KERNERSVILLE – A Kernersville man is accused of involvement in a scheme that federal prosecutors say defrauded the North Carolina Medicaid Program of more than $4.7 million.

Aljihad Shabazz, 44, of Kernersville has been indicted on 10 federal counts, including health care fraud conspiracy, health care fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and money laundering, U.S. Attorney Dena J. King of the Western District of North Carolina announced.

Trending Videos