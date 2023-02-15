HIGH POINT — The seventh annual “Triad Has Talent” showcase will be presented at 7 p.m. Saturday at the High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave.
The show is a fundraiser for The Friends of High Point Theatre, a nonprofit organization that provides support and resources for the theater, as well as the local performing arts community.
This year’s performers will be:
• Stewart Coley, a singer and guitar player who performs frequently at local venues.
• Jack Gorham, a keyboardist and vocalist who performs original songs that are heartfelt and often humorous.
• The Polk Duo: Miranda and Kasey Polk, who provide soulful and inspirational rhythms and outstanding vocals.
• Travis Wilson, a saxophonist with a following throughout the Triad.
• Guilford, featuring Parker Webb and Hannah Webb Ward, siblings who sing and play inspirational music from bluegrass to gospel.
Audience members will choose who they think gives the best performance of the night.
Tickets are $20 apiece and are available by calling the theater box office at 336-887-3001. Tickets can also be purchased online at www.highpointtheatre.com or at the door.
