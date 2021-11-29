WINSTON-SALEM — The U.S. Geological Survey has reported another minor earthquake that took place near Winston-Salem, the seventh in six days.
Jana Pursley, a geophysicist with the USGS, said the quakes were not a source of concern.
"Right now, these events are very minor," she said.
Saturday's 1.9 magnitude occurred shortly before 8 a.m. in southwest Winston-Salem, The National Earthquake Information Center reported.
A 2.4 magnitude quake was reported on Nov. 21 south-southwest of Winston-Salem. It was the largest of the quakes, but any with a magnitude under 2.5 is generally not strong enough to be felt by many people.
The others all took place on Nov. 24: 2.3, 2.0 and 1.8 magnitude quakes in the same general area of Winston-Salem, and 1.7 and 1.5 magnitude quakes near Clemmons, which also southwest of Winston-Salem.
