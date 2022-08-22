HPTNWS-08-23-22 BAND.jpg

Brittnee and Doyle Hinkle, a Christian band based in Asheboro, have advanced in the Opening Act 2022 online music competition.

 SPECIAL | HPE

TRIAD — A Christian band from Randolph County has advanced to the quarterfinals of what is billed as the world’s largest online music competition.

Brittnee and Doyle Hinkle, a husband-and-wife, independent Christian band based in Asheboro, learned Friday they had made it to the quarterfinals of Opening Act 2022, beating out about 60 other bands in their category.

Trending Videos