TRIAD — A Christian band from Randolph County has advanced to the quarterfinals of what is billed as the world’s largest online music competition.
Brittnee and Doyle Hinkle, a husband-and-wife, independent Christian band based in Asheboro, learned Friday they had made it to the quarterfinals of Opening Act 2022, beating out about 60 other bands in their category.
The overall winner of the competition, which will be announced Sept. 15, will be the opening band at this year’s “We Can Survive” concert at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. That would mean terrific exposure for the band, because last year’s concert featured such well-known headliners as Black Eyed Peas, Coldplay, Maroon 5 and Shawn Mendes.
The winner also will receive a $10,000 prize.
“Just the fact that we were selected as a Christian band is crazy,” Brittnee Hinkle said. “We’ve been given the chance to bring Jesus to Hollywood — this is just the most crazy, cool opportunity.”
Brittnee and Doyle Hinkle play in the worship band at Journey Church in Asheboro and at other local and regional venues. Their first album, “Ghosts,” came out in 2020, and their newest album, “Worship Is My Weapon,” will be released later this year.
Finals voting began Monday and will continue through Thursday at TheOpenAct.com.
You can vote once a day for free, and you can register additional votes for $1 apiece, with a minimum of $10. Proceeds will go to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
