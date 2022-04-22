ARCHDALE – Relay for Life of the Triad is bringing its cancer-fighting event to Creekside Park in Archdale next month.
Last year, Relay For Life of Guilford, Randolph, Davidson, Davie and Forsyth counties combined forces to create a Triad-wide event. Creekside Park will be a more centralized
meeting place for the dozens of teams coming from across the region, according to Kayla Collins, senior development manager for Relay for Life of the Triad.
“By partnering with our neighboring communities, we’re creating a bigger and better Relay for
Life experience,” Collins said. “Together, we’re committed to celebrating and remembering those who have been affected by cancer and fighting for a brighter future.”
Relay for Life is a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. The money raised goes toward ACS’ four-pronged approach to defeating cancer: funding research for a cure, providing support services for those affected by the disease, educating the public on prevention and advocating for increased awareness.
This year’s event will take place on Friday, May 13, 6-10 p.m., and the theme is “Give Cancer The Boot.” Teams will be decorating their campsite based on a country-and-western theme. There will be entertainment, food, activities for kids, and more.
On the day of the event, teams will host a campsite where they can raise money by doing anything from selling meals to hosting games.
Registration is free and can be completed any time. To register as a survivor, form a team or
purchase a luminaria bag, visit www.relayforlife.org/triadnc.
