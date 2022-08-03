HIGH POINT — The fifth annual Summer Trash Smash to encourage residents to clean up around their homes will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday throughout the city.
During the event, police officers and High Point Fire Department personnel will drive throughout the city looking for people cleaning up the exterior of their homes or property and removing litter from their neighborhood. Someone who’s cleaning up may get a gift card from one of the participating sponsors, including local restaurants and grocery stores.
