DAVIDSON COUNTY – A train hit a car that was parked too close to the tracks in western Davidson County on Friday night and knocked it into the Yadkin River, but officials didn’t know whether anyone was in the car, the State Highway Patrol reported.
It happened about 9:10 p.m. on Norfolk Southern property near the Wilcox Bridge of U.S. 29, Sgt. J. Anderson said. Officials weren’t sure of the make and model of the car.
"The conductor saw the car and blew his horn. He attempted to reduce speed and could not. The train struck the vehicle and sent it into the water,” Anderson said.
Rescue divers spent hours Friday night in the frigid water trying to find the car. The search was called off because of the impending winter weather and will not resume until at least Tuesday, Anderson said.
