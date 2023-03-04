HIGH POINT — Maj. Petula Sellars has prided herself on a career with the High Point Police Department in which she feels she has made a positive difference in people’s lives and blazed trails in law enforcement.
After 21 years with the department, rising to become the first Black female assistant chief in the department’s history, she’s ready to pass the mantle so that someone else can have the opportunity to lead.
Sellars recently announced that she will retire. Her last day on the job will be June 1.
At 54, Sellars plans to tackle a new but still-undetermined career after taking some time off. She’s not tired of the job but believes she should make way for another officer with a fresh perspective on keeping the community safe.
“I like to say everyone has a shelf life,” Sellars said last week in her office decorated with mementoes and honors received during her career.
Sellars serves as a major over the community engagement division, meaning that she has become a familiar face for the department with the public. Her outreach ranges from representing the police at community events such as the annual National Night Out to dancing last weekend as a contestant in the Dancing with the High Point Stars fundraiser.
Sellars took on the community engagement role two years ago following a restructuring of the department and quickly made it into an integral part of policing, Chief Travis Stroud said.
“This was a difficult task not only because it was something new, but also because it was being done during a very tumultuous climate for law enforcement,” Stroud said. “Her efforts, along with many others, have helped make this a solid pillar in our HPPD operational model.”
Sellars actually grew up with no interest in a law enforcement career, but her perspective changed because of a tragedy that engulfed her family.
More than 25 years ago, one of her cousins was driving along Interstate 40-85 near the Orange-Durham County line when someone threw a large stone from a bridge and it smashed into her cousin’s car, leading to a crash that cost her life.
At the time Sellars was working in retail management. But an investigator came to the family’s church regularly to talk about the status of her cousin’s case, and Sellars began to develop an interest in righting wrongs and bringing victims of crime a measure of justice.
“It captivated my whole attention,” Sellars told The High Point Enterprise.
Sellars went back to college to study criminal justice, worked for several years as a deputy clerk in her native Orange County, then worked in the jail for the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office for a year. She joined the High Point Police Department as a patrol officer after hearing positive reports about working there.
In her more than two decades with the police, it would be easier to cite the roles she hasn’t held than the long list of jobs she’s handled. After serving at the outset in patrol, Sellars worked as a field training officer, recruiter, violent crimes detective, patrol supervisor, patrol commander and school resource officers supervisor. Sellars has served as a major for the past two and a half years.
Sellars recognizes that she’s an atypical leader as a Black woman in a field historically dominated by white men. But throughout her police career she said that she hasn’t experienced prejudice within the walls of the department.
“I don’t have the horror stories that some of my other colleagues have,” Sellars said. “I have been fortunate.”
Sellars said that she hopes part of her legacy is serving as an example for other Black women to branch into law enforcement.
“I hope there are others out here that want to get into this profession from seeing me in my role,” she said.
