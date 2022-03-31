HIGH POINT — The city is considering stepped-up enforcement targeting tractor-trailers and other oversized vehicles that park illegally in neighborhoods.
After a rash of complaints, City Council members held a recent committee discussion on the topic. It’s against city ordinance to park vehicles longer than 24 feet or that weigh more than 14,000 pounds in residential zoning districts.
The council’s Public Safety Committee discussed raising the fines for violations, which range from $50 to $500. Towing by police is also allowed under the ordinance, although it’s rarely carried out.
Officer Kyle Teschke, the hit-and-run investigator for the High Point Police Department Traffic Unit, advised the committee of the need for a six-month information campaign to publicize any stepped-up enforcement before phasing in sanctions such as citations and eventually towing violators.
“There are areas where trucks have been parking for years, if not decades, that have been in violation,” Teschke told the committee. “If we just start enforcement right away, you’re going to have some of the kickback on that — which, for the most part, that’s going to be coming back on us, because we’re going to be the ones enforcing it.”
Oversized vehicles parked in neighborhoods are not only viewed as eyesores, but are considered unsafe because they impede visibility for other motorists and cause traffic to travel on the wrong side of the road when cars are forced to go around them, he said.
Over the past year, police received 53 calls related to improperly parked tractor trailers, and 34 of them involved residential areas, with another 16 in areas with a mixture of residential and commercial zoning.
“In my mind, the threat of towing would be a nice deterrent,” said Councilman Chris Williams.
The committee discussed whether the city might include information in utility bill mailings about available sites where tractor trailer-parking is legal.
Councilman Victor Jones said he hears complaints both from neighbors who object to the oversized vehicles and from truck owners who want the city to leave them be.
“You’ve got owner-operators who say we’re trying to hurt their business,” he said. “I’m hoping word will get out that these people will take that next step to do what’s right for their business and also for their neighbors.”
The committee adjourned without taking any votes on recommendations for possible action on the topic.
