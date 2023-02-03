HIGH POINT — Local workforce development leaders expect the Toyota Battery Manufacturing plant in Randolph County to begin hiring for the bulk of its workforce in September and October of this year.
Guilford Technical Community College President Tony Clarke said about 80% of the employees at the factory will be general production technicians.
Toyota plans to set up “assessment centers” at NC Works offices in Greensboro and Asheboro to check job applicants’ technical skills and then possibly interview them.
“There’s no specific training to take the assessment. If you can walk in off the street, pass the assessment, you’ll get hired,” Clarke told the High Point Economic Development Corp. board on Wednesday.
He said Toyota has mentioned certain certifications offered by GTCC, such as mechatronics and certified production technician programs, as good preparation for the jobs.
“We have a mechatronics lab at the Greensboro (GTCC) campus we’re expanding to go ahead and address this need,” Clarke said.
The college is also launching a chapter of the N.C. Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education, known as the NC FAME program, which will allow students to earn an associate degree while working for participating companies, which include the Toyota plant.
Clarke said he expects the program to provide about 6% of the plant’s total workforce.
“We’re happy to be selected to be the provider of their manufacturing techs,” he said.
In addition, he said GTCC is working with Guilford Works and other community colleges on how to provide training for the Toyota jobs.
The plant, which is under construction near Liberty, will make batteries for electric Toyota vehicles. It will open in 2025 and eventually employ 2,100.
Fred Henry, business engagement manager with Guilford Works, told the EDC that Toyota plans to hire supervisors and facility maintenance technicians this spring.
“Probably, the biggest consistency is, the timelines keep moving,” he said. “We are working with them. They are diligent with their processes.”
Toyota may look to expand their hiring locations this fall, possibly to High Point, he said.
He advised those interested in working at the plant to check Toyota’s website for the latest information.
