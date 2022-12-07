HPTNWS-12-07-22 TOYOTA.jpg

This aerial picture from Toyota Motor Corp. shows construction of the first building for the electric vehicle battery manufacturing complex at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite near Liberty.

RANDOLPH COUNTY — Toyota Motor Corp. continues to progress on construction of an electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant that the company announced with fanfare a year ago.

On Dec. 6, 2021, Toyota executives came to the region to say they had picked the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite for the largest economic development project in the Triad and third-largest project in state history. The ceremony a year ago drew Gov. Roy Cooper, other North Carolina government and business dignitaries and leaders from across the region.

