RANDOLPH COUNTY — Toyota Motor Corp. announced Wednesday another giant leap in its investment plans for its electric car battery manufacturing factory under construction at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite.
The new announcement of an additional $2.1 billion, planned for additional infrastructure to support further expansion of the plant, brings the total size of the project to $5.9 billion.
The announcement came nine months to the day after Toyota more than doubled its initial projected investment of $1.3 billion and raised its projected job creation from 1,750 to 2,100. Officials have said that eventually the plant could employ 3,875.
Even when spending was projected at $1.3 billion, state officials had called it the largest-single private economic development investment in state history.
Gov. Roy Cooper hailed the announcement as evidence that North Carolina is a leader in the clean-energy economy.
“Toyota believes in our world-class workforce to power its future success, and I appreciate this enormous commitment here,” he said.
The plant in northeastern Randolph County will be Toyota’s hub for developing and producing lithium-ion batteries needed for its expanding portfolio of electrified vehicles, said Sean Suggs, president of Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina.
“With this proactive infrastructure investment, we will be able to quickly support future expansion opportunities to meet growing customer need,” he said.
Production is slated to begin in 2025 with six battery production lines, four for hybrid electric vehicles and two for fully electric vehicles.
Toyota also announced on Wednesday that it plans to build its first U.S.-assembled all-electric SUV at its plant in Kentucky.
