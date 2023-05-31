HPTNWS-06-01-23 TOYOTA.jpg

The progress in construction of the Toyota Motor Corp. electric car battery plant is reflected in this photo taken May 15.

RANDOLPH COUNTY — Toyota Motor Corp. announced Wednesday another giant leap in its investment plans for its electric car battery manufacturing factory under construction at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite.

The new announcement of an additional $2.1 billion, planned for additional infrastructure to support further expansion of the plant, brings the total size of the project to $5.9 billion.

