HIGH POINT — The executive leading Toyota’s manufacturing efforts in Randolph County has joined High Point University’s Access to Innovators program.
Sean Suggs, the president of Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina, is HPU’s Technology Executive in Residence.
As president of TBMNC, Suggs is overseeing construction of Toyota’s Liberty facility, Toyota’s newest plant in North America, and will oversee the start of production.
The plant is expected to employ 2,100 people and have six production lines delivering lithium-ion batteries for hybrid electric and battery electric vehicles once production begins in 2025.
Suggs joined Toyota in 1998 as a team leader at its manufacturing plant in Princeton, Indiana, after serving in the United States Army for eight years. During his tenure, he served in several roles and was named general manager of quality planning in 2008. In this role, Suggs oversaw professional development, vehicle quality and manufacturing quality for current and new model production.
Most recently, Suggs served as president of Toyota Motor Manufacturing Mississippi in Blue Springs, Mississippi, responsible for production of the Corolla. He was subsequently promoted to group vice president and chief social innovation officer for Toyota Motor North America.
