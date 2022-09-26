RANDOLPH COUNTY – Toyota is donating $1 million to improve education efforts.
Communities in Schools of Randolph County and North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University each will receive $500,000, said Sean Suggs, president of Toyota Battery Manufacturing, North Carolina, the name of the part of the auto giant that plans to invest $3.8 billion to build a plant in northern Randolph County to make batteries for electric cars.
"We have 2,100 jobs to fill in North Carolina, so better preparing our next generation workforce is critical," Suggs said. "Toyota is committed to providing resources, time and knowledge to help build stronger communities in which we operate.”
Communities in Schools of Randolph County will use the money for a variety of programs, including weekend meals, academic tutoring, financial literacy and mentoring, Executive Director Paula Owens said.
“It is difficult to adequately put into words the magnitude of this gift to Communities in Schools of Randolph County,” she said. “This gift will enable us to serve more youth in our community with wrap-around services in partnership with our local school systems and equip us to launch a new program, Jobs For North Carolina Graduates, providing specialized instruction and experiences to support increased graduation rates and employability for our students."
N.C. A&T will use its grant to establish the Toyota STEAM Lab, which will be designed for K-12 learners and provide prospective teachers space to practice teaching with devices designed for K-12 student use. It will also provide collaborative mentorship opportunities and projects between N.C. A&T students from all majors, Aggie Academy elementary-aged students and the high school students on campus, Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr. said.
