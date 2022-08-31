Toyota site grading

Grading work is advancing on the site of the Toyota Motor Corp. electric car battery manufacturing plant at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite.

 SPECIAL | TOYOTA MOTOR CORP.

RANDOLPH COUNTY — Toyota Motor Corp. announced Wednesday an additional $2.5 billion investment and plans for 350 more jobs at its electric car battery manufacturing factory under construction at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite, further bolstering a project that’s already the largest-single economic development in North Carolina history.

The announcement brings the total planned investment to $3.8 billion and potential job creation to 2,100 workers, Norm Bafunno, senior vice president of unit manufacturing and engineering at Toyota Motor North America, said in a press release.

Trending Videos