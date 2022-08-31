RANDOLPH COUNTY — Toyota Motor Corp. announced Wednesday an additional $2.5 billion investment and plans for 350 more jobs at its electric car battery manufacturing factory under construction at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite, further bolstering a project that’s already the largest-single economic development in North Carolina history.
The announcement brings the total planned investment to $3.8 billion and potential job creation to 2,100 workers, Norm Bafunno, senior vice president of unit manufacturing and engineering at Toyota Motor North America, said in a press release.
“This marks another significant milestone for our company,” Bafunno said. “This plant will serve a central role in Toyota’s leadership toward a fully electrified future and will help us meet our goal of carbon neutrality in our vehicles and global operations by 2035.”
Production at the megasite in northeastern Randolph County is scheduled to begin in 2025.
Toyota North Carolina has begun hiring and is taking applications through the website www.toyota.com/careers. Production and maintenance employee positions will be available in early 2023, company officials say.
In December, Toyota announced plans for the electric car battery manufacturing operation. The company at the time pledged to create initially at least 1,750 jobs and said the operation could grow to a $3 billion investment and 3,875 jobs.
The project near the town of Liberty received $338 million in incentives for site and road improvements and other purposes for the Toyota project.
The N.C. General Assembly hinted at a possible expansion beyond what was initially announced, though, through a provision in the state budget that was adopted in July to set aside $225 million in economic incentives for a major project in Randolph County. It didn’t specifically mention Toyota or the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite.
As with previously announced incentives, the new incentives in that budget provision would be contingent on meeting investment and job benchmarks.
