RANDOLPH COUNTY — Toyota has selected the top executives who will lead the company’s new electric vehicle battery manufacturing factory at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite, the company announced Tuesday.
This past December, Toyota picked the megasite in northeast Randolph County for the $1.29 billion production facility, which will be the largest-single investment in an economic development project in state history.
Toyota plans to employ 1,750 workers and have four production lines capable of delivering enough lithium-ion batteries for 200,000 vehicles each year beginning in 2025. Eventually, Toyota will have at least six production lines with the capacity to produce batteries for up to 1.2 million vehicles a year.
The executive team for the megasite operation includes:
• Sean Suggs, who will serve as president of Toyota Battery Manufacturing, North Carolina. An Army veteran, Suggs began his Toyota career in 1998 and most recently served as a group vice president and chief social innovation officer.
• Don Stewart, who will be vice president of manufacturing. Stewart joined Toyota in 1997 and has since held several leadership roles.
• April Mason, who will serve as general manager of plant services. Mason joined Toyota in 1994 and most recently served as the general manager of administration for Toyota Alabama.
• Emily Wilemon-Holland, who will be manager of corporate communications and also will support Toyota Racing Development in Salisbury. Holland comes from Toyota Mississippi, where she led corporate communications for more than a decade.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.