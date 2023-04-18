HIGH POINT — Toyota Motor Corp. intends to hire between 600 and 700 workers by the end this year as the company gears up its mammoth electric car battery manufacturing operation at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite.
Sean Suggs, president of Toyota North Carolina, provided an update on the project Tuesday morning during a meeting of the Carolina Core economic development organization at High Point University. About 300 people attended, including elected officials, economic developers, business and nonprofit leaders and higher education professionals.
Suggs told the audience that Toyota remains on course to invest $3.8 billion in the operation. The plant eventually will employ 2,100 workers, and Toyota plans to ramp up hiring by the middle of this year, he said.
The site preparation is the largest current earthmoving operation in the United States for an economic development project, Suggs said. The scope of the work includes excavating 25 million cubic yards of dirt and stone.
Suggs said the slogan for Toyota’s project is “leading the charge to create the change.” Toyota wants to become the leader in providing batteries for the coming generation of electric and hybrid vehicles.
Toyota leaders announced in December 2021 that they had picked the megasite in northeastern Randolph County near Liberty for its North American electric car battery factory. Production of the first batteries is scheduled to begin in 2025.
Also Tuesday morning, several speakers gave updates on other major projects in the Carolina Core territory, which covers a swath of the Piedmont Triad and central part of the state. Projects announced since 2021 or underway in the Carolina Core will create 17,700 new jobs and generate $15 billion in capital investment, said Mike Fox, president of the Piedmont Triad Partnership.
Carolina Core was launched six years ago to promote collaboration among counties and cities in the region to spur economic development. The major projects secured so far show the approach is working, Fox said.
“It’s a new way of thinking about economic development as a region rather than individual cities,” he said.
