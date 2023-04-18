HIGH POINT — Toyota Motor Corp. intends to hire between 600 and 700 workers by the end this year as the company gears up its mammoth electric car battery manufacturing operation at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite.

Sean Suggs, president of Toyota North Carolina, provided an update on the project Tuesday morning during a meeting of the Carolina Core economic development organization at High Point University. About 300 people attended, including elected officials, economic developers, business and nonprofit leaders and higher education professionals.

