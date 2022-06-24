HIGH POINT — A former factory that was integral to High Point’s manufacturing history has gained landmark status.
The owners of the long-shuttered Fli-Back building at 716 W. Green Drive last month completed the process of having the site designated a Guilford County Historic Landmark.
Built by the Fli-Back Corp. in 1945, the structure was where the company manufactured millions of Fli-Back paddleball toys for the worldwide market from 1945 to 1983, according to the High Point Planning Department.
Company founder James E. Gibson made the paddleball an “international sensation,” and sales exploded during the 1930s and 1940s, according to the application for landmark designation by Gate City Preservation LLC.
The 15,500-square-foot building on a 0.26-acre parcel housed the company’s enameling, drying and toy-assembly functions.
Another Fli-Back building to the south was used for woodworking and assembly. It was demolished in the 1990s.
The remaining building has retained a high level of architectural integrity, according to the city.
It became one of about 20 locally designated landmarks with architectural or historic significance in High Point following City Council approval in May.
The landmark property program falls under the governance of the Guilford County Historic Preservation Commission.
The property was purchased by Bricks & Beams LLC in December 2021 for $175,000. A representative of the company could not be reached for comment.
Privately owned local landmark properties are eligible for a property tax deferral of up to 50%, according to the city. Landmarks may not be materially altered or demolished without the approval of the Guilford County Historic Preservation Commission.
The city has not received any plans for the reuse or redevelopment of the building, according to the planning department.
