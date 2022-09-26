HIGH POINT — A town hall about the public schools in High Point is scheduled to begin earlier Tuesday than had been planned originally.
The event at Macedonia Family Resource Center, 401 Lake Ave., is set for 6:30 p.m., according to the center’s website. When plans for the town hall were first made a week and a half ago, and when The Enterprise first reported on it, it had been set for 7 p.m.
Dell McCormick, executive director of Macedonia Family Resource Center, said he felt the need to organize the town hall after seeing the reactions to a friend’s Facebook post about the accountability grades that local schools received from the N.C. Department of Public Instruction.
Reflecting reduced student performance related to the pandemic, 17 of the 24 schools in High Point had D or F grades this past year, compared to just nine in the 2018-19 school year, the last full school year before the pandemic.
