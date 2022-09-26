HIGH POINT — A town hall about the public schools in High Point is scheduled to begin earlier Tuesday than had been planned originally.

The event at Macedonia Family Resource Center, 401 Lake Ave., is set for 6:30 p.m., according to the center’s website. When plans for the town hall were first made a week and a half ago, and when The Enterprise first reported on it, it had been set for 7 p.m.

Trending Videos