HIGH POINT — A town hall organized to let High Point residents direct questions at the superintendent of Guilford County Schools appeared to satisfy most of the people who attended, the organizer said.

Superintendent Whitney Oakley either answered the questions or admitted when she didn’t know the answer and promised to get back to the questioner with information, said Dell McCormick, the executive director of the Macedonia Family Resource Center, where the town hall was held Wednesday night.

