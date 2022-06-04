HIGH POINT — Rob and Lori Crawford came to visit High Point this past week specifically to shop for furniture — a lot of furniture. They even set aside three days for it.
And they quickly realized they had bitten off more than they could chew, said Christina Payne of Visit High Point.
“Like most people, they heard High Point is a great place to shop and find furniture,” she said. “They came in and drove around and they felt overwhelmed right away.”
Payne has seen this reaction often. There are 56 retail furniture stores in the immediate High Point area alone and nearly 100 in the larger region.
Luckily for the Crawfords, who currently live in California but are building a house in Beaufort, South Carolina, their hotel had a brochure for Visit High Point, which has many resources for furniture buyers. When the Crawfords checked its website, they found a link to Visit High Point’s “complimentary concierge” service — which is Payne.
Payne sat down with the Crawfords and over the course of a half hour built them a three-day itinerary.
“I helped them realize which stores were their best options based on their needs — type pieces of furniture, rooms of the house, style, budget and how soon they would need delivery,” she said. “They left relieved and ready to tackle their project.”
Payne began working as Visit High Point’s business development manager in 2016. Her 22 years of experience in the furniture business, both on the retail and wholesale sides, made her a good fit for the part of the agency’s work that involves helping some of the estimated 30,000 tourists and other visitors each year who come to shop for furniture, said Melody Burnett, president of Visit High Point.
But that help did not originally include anything like the concierge service Payne now provides. That developed gradually.
“I guess because of my passion, it just came naturally for me to take the time to say, ‘Let’s sit down and plan out your day,’ ” Payne said.
After a while, she and Burnett decided that should become a formal service offered by Visit High Point, and in April 2021 they launched it.
For retail furniture shoppers like the Crawfords, it’s not the same level of service as connecting with one of the interior designers featured on Visit High Point’s website — and it won’t get anyone access to showrooms that aren’t open to the public — but for shoppers who don’t want to connect with a designer, it streamlines their shopping trip, Burnett said.
But Payne also can provide out-of-town interior designers unfamiliar with High Point with guidance to all of the available showrooms and what they offer. That’s the higher end of business that Visit High Point wants to grow, Burnett said.
Payne’s job “has become way more important than ever before,” Burnett said, and she hopes to be able to find someone else with similar knowledge and abilities so the service can be expanded.
The service was getting a dozen or so inquiries a month when it first went on the Visit High Point website, and that has grown to 25 or 30 a month even without any outside promotion, Payne said.
The concierge service complements other efforts to turn High Point into a year-round destination for the design industry, said Tom Van Dessel, owner of Splashworks and the president of High Point by Design.
It’s important to help designers from other parts of the country find their way around to see everything that’s here, as well as to discover the luxury of time away from the bustle of the twice-a-year High Point Market trade shows, Van Dessel said.
“When you talk to designers, they love the opportunity,” he said. “During Market, everyone is so busy they don’t get the opportunity to get to know the ownership and brands as well.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.