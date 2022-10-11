Kathy Mattea and Suzy Bogguss

Country singers Kathy Mattea, left, and Suzy Bogguss will bring their "Together At Last" tour to the High Point Theatre this weekend. SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT — Close friends Suzy Bogguss and Kathy Mattea, who have shared their lives with one another for decades, are sharing something else this year — the stage.

“We had always said we wanted to do this, and now we are,” Bogguss said during a telephone interview from her home in Franklin, Tennessee. “And we’re having a blast.”

Want to go?

The “Together At Last” tour, featuring country singers Suzy Bogguss and Kathy Mattea, will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave. Tickets are $30 to $40 and are available by calling the theater box office at 336-887-3001. Tickets can also be purchased online at www.highpointtheatre.com.