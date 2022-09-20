Three of the top makers of aircraft engines have told an aviation news website that they are not interested in developing engines for civil supersonic aircraft.

The news site FlightGlobal contacted representatives of GE Aviation, Honeywell and Safran Aircraft Engines after Rolls-Royce announced earlier this month it was no longer working to develop an engine for Boom Supersonic, a Colorado-based startup that intends to build a new generation of supersonic passenger aircraft.

