HIGH POINT — A chance meeting in a college cafeteria led to one of the most surprising feel-good stories of 2021.
When three students at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro happened to share a lunch table one day, and began bonding over their common interest in music, they had no idea where that conversation would lead them.
One thing led to another — an impromptu singing session together, an enthusiastic response from the cafeteria workers, a viral video — and next thing they knew, they were auditioning for “America’s Got Talent.”
Scarcely a month had passed since they’d even met each other, which added to the group’s intrigue.
The three students — High Point senior jazz studies major Julian Kennedy, and fellow music majors Tavis Cunningham and Christoff Hairston — formed 1aChord, a vocal trio that wowed not only the “AGT” judges, but viewers across the country, with their stunning harmonies on the popular NBC talent competition.
The trio made a huge splash with its first two televised performances on the show, cover versions of “Fix You” by Coldplay and “Everybody Hurts” by R.E.M. In the semifinals, however, the trio’s upbeat cover of “Every Breath You Take” by The Police failed to launch 1aChord into the finals.
The outcome was disappointing, but the trio’s performance on the national stage earned the singers a number of follow-up gigs, including performances on the UNCG campus, at a UNCG basketball game, and as grand marshals of the Greensboro Holiday Parade.
In addition, in a Facebook post following the group’s semifinal loss on “AGT,” Kennedy hinted that 1aChord’s so-called “15 minutes of fame” might last longer than 15 minutes.
“I truly thank God above for allowing us to express our gifts to the whole world!” he wrote. “This is only the beginning. Thank you so much @agt for letting us shine our light to the world. THIS IS NOT OVER!!! Most importantly, I thank y’all for continuing to support us in our journey! Your support means the world to us.”
