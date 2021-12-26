EDITOR’S NOTE: No. 8 of the top 10 local stories of 2021.
HIGH POINT — Families have been waiting at least since spring 2020 as they saw the Nido & Mariana Children’s Museum take shape at 200 Montlieu Ave. in downtown High Point.
Their wait lasted longer than expected as supply chain issues caused delays in materials needed to complete some of the exhibits.
Officials announced in November that the opening is set for Saturday, March 26.
“Spring is a time for new beginnings, and this opening begins a new way in which children grow up in High Point,” said Megan Ward, the museum’s executive director.
Ward described the grand opening plans as a big party.
“My hopes for the opening are to make it a true celebration for our community,” Ward said.
The experience of construction during the ongoing pandemic was educational for the museum’s staff because of the extra health precautions it requires, Ward said.
“Children’s museums are really high-touch spaces and always filled with children and families,” Ward said. “Building during the pandemic allowed us to carefully consider our visitors’ safety and comfort when we were designing the spaces and exhibits.”
Additional fans were installed to keep the air fresh inside the massive building. Surfaces inside are designed to withstand rigorous disinfecting processes. Staff members learned from what other museums were doing to adapt during the ongoing pandemic, Ward said. The March opening allows more time for the museum’s staff to practice and polish its procedures, Ward said.
The grand opening will allow children and families to begin exploring 75,000 square feet of hands-on exhibits and programming. Following the grand opening weekend, the museum will be open Tuesdays-Sundays. Admission is $10 per person.
The museum’s funding comes from the Downtown Advisory Board, which is responsible for the enhanced downtown vision, a group of local philanthropic leaders chaired by High Point University President Nido Qubein. The board oversaw the funding for other downtown projects, including the Slane Family Playground & Fun Area and Blessing Park by Molly & Ronnie Young, both at Truist Point stadium.
