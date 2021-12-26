Editor’s note: No. 10 of the top 10 stories of 2021.
HIGH POINT — Championships blossomed for High Point University athletics early in 2021.
With all of its 2020-21 athletics pushed into the spring semester because of the pandemic, HPU enjoyed one of its best seasons ever as nine of its teams captured a conference title in some fashion.
The trophy haul was highlighted by the first-ever Big South tournament championship and trip to the NCAA tournament in women’s basketball and a regular-season title and NCAA first-round victory in volleyball.
Additionally, freshman pole vaulter Syndey Horn posted the school’s best finish ever in an individual sport when she placed third in the NCAA indoor track meet with a vault of 4.41 meters.
She also became the school’s first athlete to advance to the NCAA outdoor meet, where she finished sixth. She earned All-America honors each time.
The women’s basketball team earned the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament by going 17-3 in the regular-season and defeated No. 2-seed Campbell 62-46 for the tournament championship in the Millis Center.
The Panthers drew a daunting matchup with Connecticut, one of the No. 1 seeds, in the opening round of the NCAA tournament, which was held in San Antonio.
The Huskies pulled away early and won, 102-59.
The volleyball team punched its ticket to the NCAA tournament as the undefeated regular season champion (16-0) because there was no tournament due to the pandemic.
In the NCAA tournament, which was held in Omaha, Nebraska, the Panthers opened play with a five-set victory over Central Florida then lost to No. 7 Purdue in a three-set sweep in the second round.
Men’s soccer, women’s lacrosse and men’s lacrosse also reached their respective NCAA tournaments with conference tourney championships, and men’s soccer and women’s lacrosse also won regular season titles, going undefeated in each case. Men’s soccer went 8-0 in the regular season, defeated USC Upstate 3-1 in the tournament final at Vert Stadium, then lost its opening NCAA match 2-0 to defending champ Georgetown in Charlotte. Women’s lacrosse went 6-0 in league play, defeated Radford 20-7 in the tournament final in Vert Stadium and lost to Maryland 17-6 in the NCAA tournament’s first round in Durham.
Men’s lacrosse, which plays in the Southern Conference, upset No. 1-seed Richmond 11-8 on its home field in the conference final then bowed out of the NCAA tournament with a 16-10 first-round loss to No. 2 Duke in Chapel Hill.
HPU’s women’s soccer team went 8-0 in winning the Big South regular-season championship but lost to No. 2 seed Campbell 4-3 in the tournament championship match.
HPU also won first-ever Big South outdoor titles in men’s and women’s track and field, and a third straight championship in women’s cross country.
