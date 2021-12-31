EDITOR’S NOTE: No. 1 of the top 10 local stories of 2021.
HIGH POINT — COVID-19 has turned into the most unwanted of visitors who won’t go away.
For the second straight year, the coronavirus pandemic overshadowed virtually all aspects of life, from how children learn in school to how businesses deal with employee and customer safety to how health care professionals cope with the needs of patients.
The era of the pandemic took a relatively optimistic turn at the outset of 2021. Vaccines that were developed at a rapid pace began being distributed, with those at most risk receiving shots first.
The first vaccines in High Point were given through the Guilford County Division of Public Health to older adults in January at a clinic set up at the High Point University Community Center in the former Oak Hollow Mall. The first people getting inoculations in the city told The High Point Enterprise at the time that they called for hours to get through for an appointment.
As the vaccination rate climbed during the first several months of 2021, infection rates dropped steeply, and state and local leaders rolled back mask mandates and limits on gatherings that dated from the outset of the pandemic in March 2020.
In May, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that most restrictions were being lifted.
At the time the High Point Rockers were preparing plans to limit seating for the 2021 season after losing the minor league baseball team’s entire season to the pandemic in 2020. The end of restrictions meant the team could hold games without gathering limits from the home opener on June 1 through the end of the regular season in mid-October.
But hopes that the pandemic was over faded in the summer as the delta variant emerged.
In August the Guilford County Board of Commissioners instituted indoor mask mandates at locations such as retail businesses to counter the rise in delta variant cases. The commissioners ended the restrictions in November after infection rates dropped.
The Guilford County Board of Education kept mask requirements in place for students, educators, other staff and guests throughout the first semester that began in August, despite pressure from critics who regularly addressed the board at meetings and said masks were ineffective. Supporters of the board policy also voiced their views at meetings, saying masks offer protection and citing dramatically higher numbers of COVID-19 outbreaks in school districts that made masks voluntary.
As the delta variant and later the omicron variant infected people, health care leaders on the national, state and local level continued to emphasize the importance of getting vaccinated. Officials with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Cone Health and Novant Health reported consistently that virtually all of their hospitalized COVID-19 patients and those in intensive care units were people who were unvaccinated.
As the pandemic persists, figures from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services show that in High Point ZIP codes, 325 people so far have died from the virus, with total cases reaching 23,371 since the outset of the pandemic 21 months ago.
