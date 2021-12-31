HIGH POINT — Here’s a look at some other big stories this year that did not make our top 10 list.
POLICE MOVE INTO NEW HQ
This fall marked a milestone for the High Point Police Department when it moved into its new headquarters building on Westchester Drive. Construction on the $19 million, 76,000-square-foot building was finished at the end of the summer, replacing a decades-old office on Leonard Avenue east of downtown. The new four-story headquarters has three times the space of the old, single-floor office, which is 26,000 square feet, and the number of holding cells doubled from two to four.
ANDREWS PRINCIPAL GOES VIRAL
A video showing T. Wingate Andrews High School Principal Marcus Gause serenading the school’s graduates went viral on social media in June. Gause wowed the class of 2021 and families gathered at the Greensboro Coliseum during the school’s commencement ceremony with a rendition of “I Will Always Love You,” first recorded by Dolly Parton and later by Whitney Houston, from the stage as the graduates cheered wildly. The video received notice on media outlets such as the “Today” show, National Public Radio, Fox News and “ABC World News Tonight.” The video even got an online thumbs-up from rap superstar and actor Sean “P. Diddy” Combs.
LOCALS ARRESTED CAPITOL RIOT
The storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 hit close to home. Of the more than 700 people nationwide who have been arrested so far in the riot, 14 live in North Carolina — four of them in the High Point area. Of those four, three are among the seven North Carolinians facing at least one felony charge: Laura Lee Steele of Thomasville, a former High Point police officer who is among a large group of members of the Oath Keepers militia group facing charges; Charles “Charley” Donohoe of Kernersville, accused of being a leader of the right-wing Proud Boys and helping plan and direct that group’s activities during the mob attack; and Bradley Stuart Bennett of Trinity, whom prosecutors call an adherent of QAnon conspiracy theories who evaded the FBI for 20 days before surrendering himself in April.
RUNAWAY LLAMA
A young male llama captured his 15 seconds of fame in late October after he was spotted wandering from yard to yard in High Point’s Emerywood neighborhood, grazing on grass and ignoring gawking homeowners. Animal control officers captured the llama on Oct. 28, and he was taken to Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network in Stokesdale, but then escaped soon afterward. The stray llama was finally recaptured in a Stokesdale family’s goat pasture in December. Officials still have no idea where the llama originally came from.
STROUD NAMED POLICE CHIEF
The city announced in April the naming Travis Stroud as High Point police chief. A 25-year veteran of the force, he had been serving as interim chief since August 2020 upon the retirement of former chief Ken Shultz in June of that year. Stroud, who was chosen from among 19 applicants, became the third straight chief to be promoted from within to the top job, following Marty Sumner and Shultz.
SKEET CLUB ROAD PROJECT
Work to widen Skeet Club Road from two to four lanes between Eastchester Drive and Johnson Street that began in 2016 edged near completion. The project encountered considerable delays early on due to utility relocation issues. The project also includes installing sidewalks on both sides of Skeet Club Road in the section being widened. The N.C. Department of Transportation said final paving will be complete and the final traffic pattern in place by the end of this month, with final closeout work wrapping up in the spring.
MONTLIEU NAME CHANGE
City officials in August agreed to rename the western segment of Montlieu Avenue as Qubein Avenue in honor of High Point University President and local philanthropist Nido Qubein. The new name applies to the stretch of Montlieu Avenue from N. Centennial Street to N. Main Street, which traverses about seven-tenths of a mile from the HPU campus to the outskirts of downtown. Supporters of the change told city officials Qubein deserves to have a street named for him because of his leadership of HPU and his work on behalf of the city as a whole.
HOSPITAL NAME CHANGE, WAKE EXPANSION
Wake Forest Baptist Health in August announced that its hospital in High Point will be named Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, reflecting its partnership with Charlotte-based Atrium Health, which took effect in October. That previous March, Wake also announced it will invest $30 million in a new children’s outpatient center. A site in the Triad has yet to be named for the new facility, but officials say convenient access for all families in the region is a top priority in site selection.
GTCC EXPANSION
Guilford Technical Community College announced in February a planned expansion of its High Point campus that would include the addition of a new building and renovations to existing facilities. The plan includes a $19 million, three-story, 55,000-square-foot instructional classroom/student services building that would be built on the back of the campus along S. Hamilton Street. It would house existing programs like entertainment technology and graphic arts, and include space for training in health care fields. The middle college also will be housed in the new building. The plan also calls for adding 250 parking spaces to the campus, among other improvements.
DCCC NAME CHANGE
Davidson County Community College announced in January that its new name would be Davidson-Davie Community College to better reflect the areas it serves. The college’s history dates back to the 1950s during the rise of industrial education centers in the state. It first opened as Davidson County Industrial Education Center in 1963 before becoming Davidson County Community College in 1965.
REDISTRICTING
Changes in local and statewide elections loom next year for local voters as the census spurred redistricting for Congress, the state legislature and Guilford County. In Guilford County, voters in High Point will remain split into three districts for redrawn maps for the Board of Commissioners and Board of Education. The maps mirror each other, with High Point voters falling in Districts 1, 2 and 6. In the state legislature, the most significant change locally involves the Guilford County section of High Point becoming part of one state Senate district for the first time in decades. For congressional races, Guilford will be one of six counties in a redrawn 10th District that covers southwestern Guilford County, northern and western Davidson County, all of Davie, Rowan and Cabarrus counties, and the southern half of Iredell County. Primary elections were supposed to take place March 8, but three days into candidates filing their paperwork, the N.C. Supreme Court put all filings on hold and postponed the primary to May 17 due to a lawsuit challenging new congressional and state legislative district maps.
