HIGH POINT — One of High Point’s favorite eateries is about to be featured in a national spotlight.
“America’s Best Restaurants,” an online production that showcases local, independently owned restaurants, will be filming from 9 a.m. until noon today at Tom’s Place on N. Main Street.
Owner Chris Giannopoulos will be interviewed about the popular restaurant, which was started by his parents, Tom and Anna, in 1987.
Once filming and editing are complete, the episode will be featured on social media and on the “America’s Best Restaurants” website at americasbestrestaurants.com.
