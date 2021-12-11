HIGH POINT — When people speak of High Point institutions, they’re usually talking about iconic restaurants or nostalgic teenage hangouts, but another kind of institution has disappeared from the city’s landscape.
Sid Perry, the owner of the Tire King franchise on E. Green Drive for more than four decades, has officially retired, closing his warehouse after having major back surgery a few months ago.
“I put up a sign that says, ‘For Sale By Owner — Thank You, High Point, For 42 Years,’ ” Perry said. “I still have about 2,000 tires in the building, and sometime in the spring I’ll try to sell them to wholesalers or to some of the other local dealers.”
Perry’s retirement comes as a loss to his longtime customers, who say they’ll miss him not just for his knowledge of the tire business — which is, um, tireless — but also for the way he treated them.
“Sid was no respecter of persons,” said Dave Lombardo, a longtime customer and friend of Perry’s.
“He treated everyone with kindness and respect and, best of all, honesty. He would help the prominent business person as well as the ‘down-and-outer’ just looking to put air in his bike tire. He always tried to find you the best bargain in a tire, and he patched hundreds of tires in his lifetime and barely charged you for it.”
He also worked with customers who had a limited income and often told them, “Pay me the next time you visit,” Lombardo said.
Perry, 74, was introduced to the tire business during the summer between his sophomore and junior years of college, when he spent the summer with his brother Boyd in Cheyenne, Wyoming. When Perry couldn’t find a summer job in Cheyenne, Boyd offered him a job at his Goodyear store.
“I changed tractor-trailer tires, and I won’t tell you that was a whole lot of fun,” Perry recalled. “But they also sold appliances, so if I wasn’t changing tires, I was delivering refrigerators or selling washers and dryers.”
Years later, Perry’s brother ran a Tire King franchise in Greensboro, on Lee Street near the Greensboro Coliseum. In 1979, they opened the High Point location together on E. Green Drive, in a 50-year-old building that was originally a Big Bear grocery store. At the time they moved in, the building was being used by the Police Boxing Club, according to Perry.
Boyd has since retired from the business and moved back to Banner Elk, where their family was from, but Perry remained in High Point selling and patching tires.
“Been here since ’79,” he said. “We knocked a big hole in the wall and filled it full of tires. It was enough to pay the rent and send two kids to college, so I guess I did OK.”
Perry said he enjoyed the tire business, but he enjoyed his customers more.
“One good thing about being in the tire business is that I got to talk a lot,” he said. “Someone might say, ‘You need to quit talking to them so much and put their tires on for them,’ but for me, that was the best part of the job — the people.”
jtomlin@hpenews.com | 336-888-3579
