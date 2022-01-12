HIGH POINT — The proprietors of High Point restaurant Tipsy’z Tavern and Grill have closed a side venture because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
They announced on Facebook Tuesday that Tipsy'z Taco Shop & Local Grocery in the Time Square shopping center at N. Main Street and W. Lexington Avenue would be closing for good.
Christine Blair, owner and executive chef of Tipsy’z Tavern and Grill, could not be reached for comment.
She launched the second location as “an urban cantina with a fresh and creative twist on Mexican fusion foods and craft cocktails” in early 2020.
“The timing of our opening put us at a great disadvantage for success; we were only open one month before COVID hit hard,” the online post stated. “We literally opened this business 3 times in less than 2 years. Short staffing, ongoing product issues, and rising costs have forced us to make this difficult decision.”
Tipsy’z Tavern and Grill opened in 2008 at 805 Westchester Drive, and the staff will be “putting all of our energy and focus back into making the Tavern a success,” the post stated.
While the other location emphasized tacos, it’s closure won’t be the end of these offerings, which will be featured at the Westchester Drive location.
“Our favorite steak and shrimp tacos will be back on the menu there ASAP,” the post stated.
