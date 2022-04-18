GUILFORD COUNTY — Law enforcement agencies want help finding a car and driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run wreck last week along Interstate 40 near the northern city limit of High Point.
The Greensboro Police Department originally reported only that Jeral Leroy Doyle, 58, of Dobson, which is northwest of Winston-Salem, died after the red 1995 Jeep Wrangler he was driving east on I-40 the morning of April 12 went off the right side of the expressway near the Sandy Ridge Road exit and wrecked.
On Monday, Greensboro-Guilford Crimestoppers issued an alert seeking information on another vehicle apparently linked to the wreck, a black four-door sedan, possibly a 2010-15 year model BMW. The car is reported to have dark tinted windows, and it probably has damage along its passenger side.
Law enforcement asks that anyone with information contact Greensboro-Guilford Crimestoppers at 336-373-1000. Someone can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip.
A cash reward of up to $5,000 is available to someone who provides information that helps resolve the case.
