HIGH POINT — The odds of U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning, D-6th, winning a third term next year serving High Point and Guilford County may be much steeper because a state Supreme Court ruling last week gave Republican legislative leaders the chance to redraw all districts with little court oversight.
And the same applies to other Democrats elected in districts drawn by the Republican-controlled General Assembly.
Manning, who’s from Greensboro, won general election contests in 2020 and 2022 by comfortable margins against Republican challengers in a district that included all of Guilford County and parts of southeastern Forsyth County.
But the statewide district lines in both elections had been redrawn under court supervision, going from districts that mostly favored Republicans to ones that were more evenhanded.
The ruling of the Republican-majority state Supreme Court last Friday, which overturned a decision by what was a Democratic-majority high court last year, said that the N.C. constitution doesn’t prohibit gerrymandering for partisan reasons, giving wide discretion to state legislators.
That probably will make reelection tough for Manning and other Democrats in congressional and state legislative office, said John Dinan, professor of political science at Wake Forest University. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper doesn’t have veto authority over redistricting bills.
“When the North Carolina legislature draws new congressional district maps this summer, legislators are almost certain to change dramatically the boundaries of the current 6th District … in a way that would give a Republican candidate a much better chance of winning the district,” Dinan told The High Point Enterprise.
Dinan said Republican legislators could create 10 or 11 safe GOP congressional districts for the 2024 elections, including the 6th.
“By changing the boundaries and removing some Democratic-leaning areas and adding more Republican-leaning areas, it would be possible to change the composition of the district so that it would favor Republican candidates,” Dinan said.
Under the current election schedule, candidates would begin filing for the 2024 elections this December, with party primaries in March 2024.
