TRIAD — U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., soon will host an informational event focusing on opportunities at national service academies.
The 2022 Service Academy Information Day, which will be held virtually 10 a.m. to noon on Aug. 13, will include representatives from the U.S. Air Force Academy, Coast Guard Academy, Merchant Marine Academy, Military Academy at West Point, U.S. Naval Academy, the N.C. National Guard and ROTC. The session is targeted for graduating high school students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.