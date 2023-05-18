KERNERSVILLE – A Kernersville Police Department captain will be appointed as the new police chief at the end of this month.
Jason Tilley was selected on Monday to succeed Tim Summers as chief, the department announced on Thursday morning and will be sworn in on May 31. Summers, who had been chief since Feb. 1, 2017, had announced in April that he planned to retire.
Tilley began his career in law enforcement in 2003 as an officer for the Winston-Salem Police Department. In 2004, Tilley accepted a position with the Kernersville Police Department. Since then, he has served in many different leadership roles, including sergeant over the patrol and traffic teams, and lieutenant over patrol, criminal investigations and professional standards. In 2017, Tilley was promoted to captain over the Uniform Patrol Division, Special Operations Division and SWAT.
Tilley holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from American Military University.
Tilley is a native of Forsyth County and enjoys spending time with his wife, Greta, and their daughter, Emmy. In his spare time, he is an avid fisherman and has a passion for physical fitness.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.