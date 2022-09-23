HIGH POINT – Tickets are on sale for the Rotary Club of High Point’s annual barbecue and raffle on Friday, Oct. 7.
Ticket prices are the same as last year, $12 each for barbecue, slaw baked beans and a roll, and $5 each for the raffle, or five raffle tickets for $20. Homemade desserts will be for sale on-site.
Meals will be available for in-house dining or take-out. Deliveries are available for orders of 10 or more in advance within a 5-mile radius of the event site, First Presbyterian Church, 918 N. Main St. To buy tickets or place delivery orders, call 336-885-7240.
Proceeds from the event will go toward the sensory garden planned to be built at the High Point Library and other community projects.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.