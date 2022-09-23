HIGH POINT – Tickets are on sale for the Rotary Club of High Point’s annual barbecue and raffle on Friday, Oct. 7.

Ticket prices are the same as last year, $12 each for barbecue, slaw baked beans and a roll, and $5 each for the raffle, or five raffle tickets for $20. Homemade desserts will be for sale on-site.

