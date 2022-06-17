HIGH POINT —The Miss North Carolina and Miss North Carolina’s Outstanding Teen competitions, which determine who will compete at a national level in the Miss America and Miss America’s Outstanding Teen competitions, take place in High Point next week, and tickets are available.
The competitions will take place at the High Point Theatre, with preliminary rounds on Thursday and Friday and the crownings on Saturday.
Tickets can be purchased online at https://highpointtheatre.com/events/, over the phone at (336) 887-3001 or in-person at the High Point Theatre Box Office at 220 E. Commerce Ave.
