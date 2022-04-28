HIGH POINT – The first public screening of actor Dean Cain’s latest movie will be shown next week at High Point University.
Cain, who is HPU’s Actor in Residence, will host a screening of “Little Angels” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, in the Podell Extraordinaire Cinema in the R.G. Wanek Center on the HPU campus. A limited number of free tickets are available to the public.
“This will be the first time I’ll be showing the film to anyone who’s not a distributor,” said Cain, who wrote, produced, directed and stars in the feature-length film. “It was great fun making it. It’s kind of like ‘The Mighty Ducks,’ and it has a little bit of ‘The Bad News Bears’ in it, too.”
In the film, Cain plays a college football coach who gets suspended for making an inappropriate comment about a female placekicker. To be reinstated, he must attend a sensitivity seminar and complete 50 hours of community service coaching an under-13 girls’ soccer team.
“He hates soccer and he doesn’t like kids,” Cain says. “But as the movie goes on, he sees how wonderful these kids are, and he has a nice change of character. And there’s a lot of humor along the way.”
In addition to Cain’s involvement in the film, there are other HPU connections, he said. Some of the scenes were filmed on the HPU campus, and a few people from HPU will show up on screen, as well.
Cain, who is best-known for playing Clark Kent/Superman in the television series “Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman,” said he’s in the process of finding a distributor for the film.
Following Tuesday’s screening, there will be a question-and-answer session, Cain said.
The limited number of tickets for the general public can be reserved by contacting the Campus Concierge at 336-841-4636 or concierge@highpoint.edu.
jtomlin@hpenews.com | 336-888-3579
