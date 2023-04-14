HIGH POINT — A fire that someone set early Thursday at a building on W. English Road was the second one there in a week, police say.
About 4:45 a.m. April 7, someone lit a gas can in the crawl space of the building at 2901 W. English Road, the High Point Police Department said. That fire caused only about $1,000 worth of damage. No one was injured.
On Thursday just before 3:10 a.m. someone broke a window, poured an accelerant into the building and threw in a lit torch, police said. No one was at the building when fire crews arrived.
That fire caused about $70,000 worth of in damage. Guilford County tax records indicate the two-story building had a tax-assessed value of $112,100.
A surveillance camera in the area recorded the person who drove up Thursday and started the fire, and police are working to identify him.
Police ask that anyone with information call High Point Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000. Tipsters can download the P3 tips app and submit tips electronically while still remaining anonymous. Anyone providing a tip can stay anonymous but still collect any reward offered.
The building, which has a long history as a bar, is near the intersection of South Road and the Thomasville city limit. A new bar was scheduled to open in the building, and the proprietors were in the process of moving in.
