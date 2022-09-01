HIGH POINT — The inaugural executive director of minority entrepreneurship initiative Thrive High Point has scaled back to a consultant’s role with the program.
Bryle Henderson Hatch said Thursday he has taken the job of diversity, equity and inclusion director with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services after leading Thrive High Point for a little over a year since its founding.
Lynn Mitchell, who has worked with Hatch as a project manager with Thrive High Point, is now leading the initiative as interim executive director.
“I’ll still be around to support and plan a lot of our programming and make a lot of introductions for Lynn as she transitions into the role,” Hatch said.
Mitchell works for the National Institute of Minority Economic Development of Durham, which operates the initiative under a three-year contract with Business High Point-Chamber of Commerce.
So far, about 330 businesses have registered with Thrive High Point, which provides coaching and counseling services for startups and existing companies that face disadvantages in access to resources, capital, support and training, said Rachel Moss, chief operating officer of BHP Chamber.
“Over the last year, Thrive High Point has worked to empower and equip our local minority and women entrepreneurs with the skills and tools needed for a successful business,” Moss said. “I would like to thank Dr. Hatch for his bold leadership during our inaugural year. We are excited for the continued support and success of Thrive High Point, powered by BHP Chamber, under Lynn’s leadership.”
