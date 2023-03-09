TRIAD — Three years after COVID-19 put a stranglehold on society, there’s optimism that the worst is over from the coronavirus pandemic, an infectious disease expert said during his latest briefing Thursday.
Dr. Christopher Ohl of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem said COVID-19 will always circulate and present a potential health threat. But as winter nears its conclusion, it appears more likely that COVID-19 won’t spread the level of calamity that emerged after the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.
One sign of the change relates to the lack of a monumental spike in cases, deaths and hospitalizations this winter, contrasting with what happened the previous two winters.
COVID-19 cases locally and nationally weren’t expected to skyrocket in January and February, but Ohl said the modest level of increase was even less than he had expected.
The onset of spring should bring a further waning, said Ohl, who has provided regular briefings since the emergence of COVID-19.
“Cases will continue to decline slowly,” he said.
COVID-19 hospitalizations across North Carolina have declined appreciably since this winter’s peak at the first of the year. For the week ending March 4 there was a daily average of 686 patients hospitalized statewide with COVID-19, down from the daily average of 1,620 patients during this winter’s peak week ending Jan. 7, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
This winter’s high mark for hospitalizations was down significantly from the pandemic peak of 3,992 on Jan. 13, 2021.
For the week of Feb. 18-24, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center averaged 7.3 confirmed COVID-19 patients a day, according to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services statistics. That contrasts with a hospital report for Dec. 8, 2020, that showed the High Point hospital had 21 COVID-19 patients in medical or surgery hospital beds, 14 in intensive care unit beds and five in emergency department beds.
During his briefing, Ohl devoted most of his remarks to looking back at the path of the pandemic and how health care professionals and society as a whole responded. If there’s another infectious disease crisis in the future, Ohl said, he hopes that it won’t be as politicized as the COVID-19 crisis.
Placing severe restrictions on the use of quarantines and mask mandates for political reasons could hamper the ability of a community, state or nation to keep a future outbreak in check, Ohl said.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.