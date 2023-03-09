TRIAD — Three years after COVID-19 put a stranglehold on society, there’s optimism that the worst is over from the coronavirus pandemic, an infectious disease expert said during his latest briefing Thursday.

Dr. Christopher Ohl of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem said COVID-19 will always circulate and present a potential health threat. But as winter nears its conclusion, it appears more likely that COVID-19 won’t spread the level of calamity that emerged after the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

