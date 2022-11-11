HIGH POINT — Police are investigating three shootings that happened over 2 1/2 hours Thursday night in which vehicles were targeted or hit by gunfire along east High Point streets.
No one was reported injured, police said Friday.
At 8:45 p.m. shots were fired in the 200 block of Brentwood Street, and two cars and an apartment building were struck, Capt. R.A. Juren of the High Point Police Department said.
Just after 10:45 p.m., shots were fired in the 1000 block of Sales Street, and officers recovered a shell casing in the street and found that a round struck a nearby home, Juren said.
At 11:25 p.m., a car wrecked in the 1100 block of Brentwood Street, and the driver told officers that someone in a car coming in the opposite direction started firing at him, and he wrecked while trying to avoid being hit by the gunfire, Juren said. The car wasn’t struck.
Police hadn’t determined Friday whether any of the shootings were related.
Police ask that anyone with information call High Point Crimestoppers at 336-889-4000. Tipsters can download the P3 tips app and submit tips electronically while still remaining anonymous. Anyone providing a tip can stay anonymous but still collect any reward offered.
