DAVIDSON COUNTY — Three people, including two children, were killed in a head-on collision on N.C. 109 southeast of Lexington on Friday night.
Their names were not released.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DAVIDSON COUNTY — Three people, including two children, were killed in a head-on collision on N.C. 109 southeast of Lexington on Friday night.
Their names were not released.
A statement from the Davidson County Schools confirmed the children were students of the district, a first-grader who attended Silver Valley Elementary and a seventh-grader who attended South Davidson Middle School.
A Toyota 4 Runner SUV was traveling south on N.C. 109 about 8:15 p.m. when it went left of center and collided head-on with a Chrysler passenger vehicle going north and then hit a Chevrolet SUV also going north, Trooper Ned Moultrie of the N.C. State Highway Patrol said.
After impact, the Chrysler went off the road to the right, overturned and caught fire. All three occupants died at the scene of the wreck.
The driver of the Toyota, Robyn L. Degennaro, 62, of Winston-Salem, was flown to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem with serious injuries.
The driver the Chevrolet, Brian E. Reeder, 43, of Denton, and a 13-year-old passenger were taken to Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center by ambulance with injuries that were described as not life-threatening.
Moultrie said an investigation into the cause of the wreck is continuing.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.