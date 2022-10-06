HIGH POINT — Police arrested three people and seized handguns and drugs after investigating what officers thought was a suspicious vehicle Wednesday.

At 5:05 p.m., High Point Police Department officers were suspicious of a vehicle behind a business in the 100 block of Greensboro Road. When they investigated it, they seized two handguns, including one that had been reported stolen, along with more than 20 ounces of marijuana, a small amount of heroin, nearly an ounce of crystal methamphetamine and nearly 5 ounces of a white powder that was not immediately identified.

Trending Videos