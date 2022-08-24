THOMASVILLE – The woman who has filled in as interim leader of Thomasville’s YMCA has been promoted to the permanent role.
Laura Sweitzer will serve as president and CEO, succeeding Billy Freeman, who retired in July, The Tom A. Finch Community YMCA announced Wednesday.
Sweitzer served as associate executive director at the Tom A. Finch Community YMCA since 2018 until recently being named interim CEO.
Sweitzer, a graduate of High Point University, began her career at the YMCA in youth programming in 1998. Under her direction, the Y’s child care center earned its five-star license and serves more than 200 children annually.
“I feel honored to have the opportunity to lead our YMCA,” Sweitzer said. “I appreciate the sincere support from our community and staff. I know that I have big shoes to fill following great CEO leadership - Stan Styers, Tommy Hodges and Billy Freeman - but I will give my best to lead our YMCA and make our community proud.”
