THOMASVILLE — Emergency responders will participate in a training exercise in Thomasville this coming week.
Crews will undergo training by simulating a hazardous material leak at the Harcros Chemicals Inc. facility near Interstate 85 and Randolph Street from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16.
Thomasville officials say anyone in the area who sees the emergency crews working shouldn’t be alarmed.
There will be no fire, and the training will simulate a leak to enhance future preparedness for the response teams.
The exercise is closed to the public.
Agencies involved in the exercise are Thomasville Fire & Rescue, Thomasville Police Department, Davidson County Emergency Services, Greensboro Fire Department, N.C. State Highway Patrol, N.C. Department of Transportation, Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center and the Davidson County Local Emergency Planning Committee.
