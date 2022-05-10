THOMASVILLE – The superintendent of the Thomasville City Schools plans to retire at the end of August.
Catherine R. Gentry announced her retirement the Thomasville City Schools Board of Education in a special session Monday morning. She joined the school system in 2015 as chief academic officer, was named chief operations officer in 2017 and became superintendent in February 2018.
“Having completed my 28th year as an educator, I am happy to have the opportunity to retire and spend quality time with my daughter and husband,” Gentry said in a press release.
Cheraton Love, chair of the school board, said of Gentry, “She has successfully prepared a path forward for continued academic and personal growth for students and staff alike.”
The school board has not yet set a timeline for finding a new superintendent, public information officer Jennifer Buck said Tuesday.
“They are having conversations on their next steps in the process,” she said.
Gentry began her teaching career at Griffin Middle School in Guilford County as a seventh-grade language arts and social studies teacher. Before coming to the Thomasville schools, she also worked in Winston-Salem and the Davidson County Schools, including as principal at Davidson Early College.
Gentry is a graduate of Clemson University, received her master’s degree at UNC Greensboro and received her doctor of education degree from High Point University.
