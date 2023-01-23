THOMASVILLE — A local discount store was robbed Saturday night for the third time since November, and this time the robber fired a shot in the parking lot after an exchange with a customer.

A man entered the Dollar General in the 1600 block of Lexington Avenue about 9 p.m., went to the counter and demanded money, the Thomasville Police Department said. Police did not disclose how much money he took.

