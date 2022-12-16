THOMASVILLE — The city of Thomasville has set its amended garbage and recycling collection schedule for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
The city will be closed Dec. 23 and Dec. 26 for the Christmas holiday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
THOMASVILLE — The city of Thomasville has set its amended garbage and recycling collection schedule for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
The city will be closed Dec. 23 and Dec. 26 for the Christmas holiday.
Christmas garbage and
• Monday, Dec. 19, regular schedule.
• Tuesday, Dec. 20, regular schedule.
• Wednesday, Dec. 21, Wednesday and Thursday routes.
• Thursday, Dec. 22, Friday route.
• Friday, Dec. 23, closed.
• Monday, Dec. 26, closed.
New Year’s garbage schedule
• Tuesday, Dec. 27, Monday route.
• Wednesday, Dec. 28, Tuesday route.
• Thursday, Dec. 29, Wednesday and Thursday routes.
• Friday, Dec. 30, regular schedule.
• Monday, Jan. 2, closed.
• Tuesday, Jan. 3, Monday route.
• Wednesday, Jan. 4, Tuesday route.
• Thursday, Jan. 5, Wednesday and Thursday routes.
• Friday, Jan. 6, regular route.
New Year’s recycling schedule
• Tuesday, Jan. 3, Monday route.
• Wednesday, Jan. 4, Tuesday and Wednesday routes.
• Thursday, Jan. 5, regular route.
• Friday, Jan. 6, regular route.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.